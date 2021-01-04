EU grants Finland EUR 3 million to promote export of meat to the Chinese market

Finland has been given almost EUR 3 million by the European Union to help finance a project aimed at promoting the export of pork and poultry meat to the Chinese market. Premium products that are widely popular in Chinese cuisine.

The campaign will focus on the safety, traceability and good taste of high-quality pork and poultry meat responsibly produced in the EU and Finland targeting Chinese retail and food service customers in both international and local companies in the four major cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou and Chongqing in China.

Funding applicant Ruokatieto Yhdistys ry, Finnish non-governmental, non-profit inter-trade association that promotes food production and food culture in Finland, will also carry out the project together with its two member companies HKScan, Finnish manufacturer of meat foods and products and Atria, Finnish food industry company, which both currently export pork to China.

HKScan’s Juha Ruohola, EVP, Export, import and meat balance says, “It is great to continue the well-done export promotion work in China with EU funding. Warmest thanks to the partners who contributed to the success of the project. The export promotion support now granted will help us increase the sales and awareness of our products in the very demanding Chinese market.”

Atria was the first Finnish company to secure a license for the export of pork products to China in 2017. HKScan and Zhejiang Qinglian Food have since 2018 commercialized, sold and marketed Finnish HK Rypsiporsas (Omega-3 Pork) products in the local market in China through the commercial enterprise Nordic Lotus Food Inc.

