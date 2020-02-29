New Danish ambassadors to China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand

All vacant ambassador posts in Asia have now been filled, announced the Danish Foreign Ministry in a mail to ScandAsia 28 February 2020. Five Danish Embassies have now new head of mission, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

The new Danish ambassador in China is Thomas Østrup Møller, replacing Friis Arne Petersen. The new ambassador is on leave from the ministry while working as Commissioner for Corporate Mangement of the National Danish Police. He has previously been Under-Secretary for Resources and Operations and ambassador to Poland from 2010 to 2012, according to the Danish Foreign Ministry.

The new Danish ambassador to Indonesia is Lars Bo Larsen, replacing Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen. Lars Bo Larsen comes from a a post as Danish ambassador in European Union’s Political and Security Committee in Brussels, Belgium. From Aug 2013 – Aug 2017 he was Deputy Head of Mission at the Danish Embassy in Beijing.

The new Danish ambassador to Malaysia is Kirsten Rosenvold Geelan, replacing Jesper Vahr. New ambassador Kirsten Geelan will come straight from her post as ambassador in Budapest, Hungary and before this as ambassador of Denmark to Nepal.

The new Danish ambassador to Singapore is Sandra Jensen Landi, who currently is the Deputy Director for the Danish Foreign Ministries department for Humanitarian Work, Civil Society and Commitment – a post she has only held for 7 months. She replaces has previously been the Deputy Head of Mission in the Danish Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand from 2014 to 2016.

The new Danish Ambassador to Thailand is Jon Thorgaard, based in Bangkok, Thailand. He replaces Uffe Wolffhechel. Jon Thorgaard is currently Head of the department of Strategy and Policy in the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.