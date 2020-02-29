Why not spoil yourself and go for lunch or dinner at El Mercado!

Last Friday 28th of February, 17 SWEOR decided to go for lunch together. The choice of restaurants in this city is enormous and it’s not easy to pick the right one. Many of us do have a favorite called El Mercado. This restaurant is located on Sukhumvit soi 16, not so easy to find, but worth looking for. The restaurant is owned by a French/Spanish couple. It has like a piazza (a courtyard) with rustically tables, a small inside room with only a few tables,a terrace upstairs and another room as well as a part there cheese, bread and cold cuts are displayed and also possible to seat a few persons at 2 small tables. If you are a cheese lover, as most of us Scandinavians are, this is your paradise. Your mouth will be watering just by looking at all those cheeses from several parts of the world, mainly from France of course. Why not try a truffle Brie or a soft Camembert? There is also one of the most impressive choice of cold cuts, salami from both France, Spain and Italy, ham, pate etc. The bread is also as important as the cheese and cold cuts, freshly baked daily.

If you love fish and seafood, step inside the chilled room there the choice of fresh fish, oysters and seafood is nicely presented and pick what you are longing for. A tip, the Seafood plateau is great and was one Swea’s choice. It is quite unusual to find artichokes, white endives and radish here in Bangkok, but at El Mercado you will find the most delicious artichokes and endives.

The wine selection is huge, mostly French and Spanish wines, might be one or two Italians among the others.

You better book a table as the restaurant is always full. It’s a great place for a Saturday lunch after shopping, or to drop by early evening for a cold cut plate and a glass of wine, well any time is right. You will not be disappointed. Sometimes you might have to wait a while before you can order or being served, but the food and wines are worth waiting for.

It’s a very nice place to meet up with friends and we SWEOR enjoyed a few hours together in the private room on the 1st floor. Such a nice way to start the Friday. If you haven’t been to El Mercado, go ahead.