Community news / Sweden / Thailand

SweCham has set up two working groups with leading Swedish companies

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
SweCham Connectivity Working Group (CWG)

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (SweCham) has set up two working groups, “Sustainability Working Group (SWG)” and newly formed “Connectivity Working Group (CWG)” with leading Swedish companies to support the Thailand 4.0 economic model with know-how, advocacy, and investment guidance.

The working groups’ goals are to cooperate with businesses that partners with Thai industry, universities, and government to implement Thailand 4.0 and  the country’s net zero carbon emission vision by 2065 as well as establish Thailand as a SEA connectivity hub for enterprises in the region.

SweCham Sustainability Working Group (SWG)

SweCham’s President, Mr. Peter Björk says that:

“Advocacy will be directly done by SweCham through the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce, The European Association for Business and Commerce, the Swedish Embassy and Business Sweden.”

The Swedish corporations that participate in SWG and CWG include IKEA, AstraZeneca, ABB, Scania, Tetra Pak, Hitachi Energy, Volvo Car Thailand, Volvo Bus, Autoliv, Electrolux, Securitas and Epiroc.

Related posts:

Sweden guarantees loans for poverty reduction and inclusive development in Asia Swedish universities held presentation to Thai students ILO-Sweden decent work garment sector Asian supply chains meeting Swedish Ambassador met with Thai Ministers, highlighting 150 years

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.