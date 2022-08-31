SweCham has set up two working groups with leading Swedish companies

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (SweCham) has set up two working groups, “Sustainability Working Group (SWG)” and newly formed “Connectivity Working Group (CWG)” with leading Swedish companies to support the Thailand 4.0 economic model with know-how, advocacy, and investment guidance.

The working groups’ goals are to cooperate with businesses that partners with Thai industry, universities, and government to implement Thailand 4.0 and the country’s net zero carbon emission vision by 2065 as well as establish Thailand as a SEA connectivity hub for enterprises in the region.

SweCham’s President, Mr. Peter Björk says that:

“Advocacy will be directly done by SweCham through the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce, The European Association for Business and Commerce, the Swedish Embassy and Business Sweden.”

The Swedish corporations that participate in SWG and CWG include IKEA, AstraZeneca, ABB, Scania, Tetra Pak, Hitachi Energy, Volvo Car Thailand, Volvo Bus, Autoliv, Electrolux, Securitas and Epiroc.