New UK school ‘King’s Bangkok’ construction completion Opening for its first term in August 2020

Prof Sakorn Suksriwong, DBA, Chairman of Founding Team of King’s College International School Bangkok, recently held a blessing ceremony on the occasion of construction completion. The school, located in the Ratchada–Rama 3 area of Bangkok, will open for its first term in August 2020. The event was attended by Boonsithi Chokwatana, Chairman of Saha Group, Prof Emeritus Khunying Suchada Kiranandana, PhD, Chairman of the Operation Committee of Phufa Shop, Siritaj Rojanapruk, CEO of Com-Link Company Limited, and Thomas Banyard, Founding Head of King’s College International School Bangkok.