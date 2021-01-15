NIH-SG invites to pitch your projects in MedTech Innovation Asia Pacific Program 2021

On 13 January 2021 the Nordic Innovation House Singapore invited to join a competition “MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific Accelerator 2021”

MedTech Innovator is the largest accelerator of medical devices in the world and the industry’s premiere non-profit global competition and accelerator for medical device, digital health and diagnostic companies. The mission is to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the growth of companies that are transforming the healthcare system. The programme is looking for outstanding early to mid-stage companies in the Asia Pacific region who are transforming healthcare.

Note: Get priority review by mentioning NIH-SG in the question that asks how you heard about MedTech Innovator.

Apply by 31 Jan, 6PM SGT (GMT+8) via Registration link here

How to apply:

1. Click the link above and register an account

2. Complete your application

3. Be ready to pitch!

For more information on MedTech Industry Strategic Interest Areas 2021, please read here.