Nokia Mobile team up with ExpressVPN for service in selected Nordic and Asian countries

Nokia Mobile has partnered with ExpressVPN to offer a virtual private network service allowing users to encrypt the traffic between their Nokia phones and online sites. The service will be available for the Nokia G and X series of devices in selected countries including, amongst others, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.

According to Nokiamobile.net, the offer is a 30-day free trial of ExpressVPN.

Moreover, Nokia Mobile has also partnered up with the Swedish streaming service Spotify to bring Spotify Free and Spotify Lite pre-installed to Nokia Android and Nokia Android Go devices from the X, C, and G series of phones.