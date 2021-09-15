NordCham Philippines invites to ‘The era of digital payment’ webinar

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines invites you to join their upcoming webinar titled ‘The era of digital payment’ on 21 September.

About the event, NordCham Philippines writes:

Through the years, the use of money has evolved remarkably. People have learned to adapt to the changing times – from using coins to paper money then, gradually utilizing cheques, and finally making use of the technologically advanced exchange.

In the present times, a mix of cash and digital payment are the modes of exchange from people, both having their efficiencies and drawbacks. As the coronavirus pandemic struck the world, worries among citizens about the transmission of the virus through paper money and coins have been predominant. To lessen their anxiety, they cling to disinfecting their money once receiving it from other people. But for some, this is not enough. Hence, a lot of people resort to using digital forms of payment to cover their expenses.

In the era of Digital Payment, the Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines acknowledges the need for businesses in adapting to such changes. With that, NordCham Philippines will pioneer a webinar entitled The Era of Digital Payment that will commence on the 21st of September 2021 from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM.

NordCham Philippines spearheads to highlight the origin and emergence of Digital Payment, safeguarding one’s self while doing digital payment transactions, and when to consider digital payment or when it is suitable to use. Moreover, the audience is expected to learn the impact of digital payment in consumerism, COVID 19’s disruption of cash, Data Privacy Issues.

NordCham Philippines is honored to invite Mr. Carlo Nazareno, Head for Cash Management and Services of Banco De Oro, to share his insights about the mechanism of Digital Payment from the bank perspective.

Find more information and sign up here