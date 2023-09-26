Denmark / General news / Thailand

Thai students attend Children General Assembly held in Denmark

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - 1 Comment
Photo of H.E. Mrs. Sirilak Niyom, Ambassador of Thailand to Denmark with the three Thai students at the Children s General Assembly (CGA) 2023. Credit: the Royal Thai Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Three Thai students attended the Children’s General Assembly (CGA) 2023 held in Billund, Denmark.

Paritchaya Vornpuan, 16 years old, from Srinakharinwirot University Demonstration School Prasarnmit, Pimthita Kittavornrut, 16 years old, from Mater Dei College, and Rawit Ammarapala, 12 years old, from Aster International School Bangkok were selected to represent Thailand at the event.

They were warmly welcomed by H.E. Mrs. Sirilak Niyom, Ambassador of Thailand to Denmark and invited to join a luncheon at the LEGO Campus, the headquarter of the LEGO Group with executives of CoC Playfulminds and ambassadors from several countries, according to the Royal Thai Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Photo of children and youths from fifty countries from around the world attended the Children’s General Assembly (CGA) 2023. Credit: the Royal Thai Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Furthermore, the Thai students along with other eighty children and youths between the age of 10-17 from fifty countries around the world participated in creative activities and field trips.

The assembly’s purpose was to organize Danish creative activities promoting the rights of children and youths from around the world and create opportunities for discussions on he democratic process and solutions to various global problems such as access to education or climate change, etc.

The event was organized by CoC Playfulminds, a public-private partnership organization with Billund Municipality, and the LEGO Foundation.

Source: https://copenhagen.thaiembassy.org/en/content/cga2023-2?cate=5d81e20015e39c161400214e

