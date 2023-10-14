Nordic Aqua Partners appoints new managing director for China operations

Nordic Aqua Partners have announced the appointment of Andreas Thorud as the new managing director for its operational activities in China.

With 17 years’ experience in China and his extensive work for the Norwegian Seafood Council, Thorud brings a high understanding of the Chinese business landscape and the salmon market.

Prior to his role at the Norwegian Seafood Council, Andreas Thorud spent several years overseeing Aker BioMarine’s operations in China and other Asian markets. He’s educational background includes studies at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore and [BI/NMH] in Oslo.

Thorud will undertake his new role as managing director for Nordic Aqua Partners in China in the coming months.

Source: marketscreener.com