The winners of the Nordic Business Awards 2023

28 October 2023 was a special day for NordCham Vietnam. Not only was it the date of the Nordic Business Awards 2023 – but it was also a date which marked the 25 years anniversary of Nordic Excellence. The event took place at the Sofitel Saigon Plaza in Ho Chi Minh City.

Yesterday, NordCham announced the winners of the award show on its Facebook page. The winners are as following:

Green Business of the Year: ECCO Vietnam

Business Innovation Award: Ecotek

SME Excellence Award: MERMAID MARITIME VIETNAM

Employer of the Year Award: Hitachi Energy

Work The Nordic Way Award: Home Credit Vietnam

Nordic Growth Award: Carlsberg Group Vietnam

Besides the awards, NordCham also paid tribute to a couple of individuals who have made ‘significant tributes’ to enrich the Vietnamese-Nordic and Vietnamese-European realtions. Namely:

A Life of Dedication: Mr. Preben Hjortlund, Late Chairman of NordCham Vietnam Nordic Leader of the Year: Lone Søndergaard Larsen, COO Lone Søndergaard Larsen, COO SPRING Production Nordic Friend of the Year: Krister Kling, Former General Consulate of Sweden in Ho Chi Minh City

Last but not least, the evening was also dedicated to celebrate the 25 year journey of the business community in Vietnam.

“NordCham has played an integral role in nurturing this growth, from significantly expanding its membership base, representing over 160 members with 400 business leaders, to providing invaluable support and business insights for sustainable development,” the Norwegian Chamber wrote in its post, as they afterwards gave thanks to guests, sponsors, investors and the jury.