SwedCham HK appoints Gabriella Augustsson as General Manager of the Chamber

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong has appointed Gabriella Augustsson as General Manager of the Chamber and she will be taking on her position in January 2022.

According to the Chamber, Gabriella has long experience in leadership roles in high-intensity environments within the areas of communication, promotion, event management, and diplomacy. She has worked for the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2003 as well as at the Swedish embassies in London, Washington D.C., and Beijing where she developed new ways of working with outreach and spearheaded many ventures to promote Sweden at large.

Most recently she was Head of Nation Branding and Cultural Promotion at the Foreign Ministry in Stockholm. Gabriella was also a member of the board for Sweden Expo 2020 in Dubai and Sweden’s representative at Bureau International des Expositions.

SwedCham’s chairman Kristian Odebjer commented, “We are delighted to welcome Gabriella as our new General Manager and look forward to seeing her breadth of knowledge and leadership further the Chambers mission. She is passionate about promoting Sweden – including Swedish business values – overseas, and we expect her to be both a generator of new initiatives and a catalyst for further development of our many ongoing projects, including our long-standing focus on sustainable business practices.”

About her new role, Gabriella Augustsson said, “I am very excited to join SwedCham. The chamber has a longstanding reputation as a leading Swedish chamber of commerce overseas. I am positive that I will be able to build on the excellent work already done and that my experience will help SwedCham to expand its offering even further. I can’t wait to begin my work and to get to know all the members.”