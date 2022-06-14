Nordic education hub in Hong Kong inaugurated

June 2nd marked the inauguration of Hong Kong’s first Nordic Education Hub in Happy Valley.

The Nordics are renowned for their top ranking in the global indexes, such as Innovation, Competitiveness and Happiness, which underscore the uniqueness of the innovative Nordic education.

Proudly located in the Top Creative Education Hub building in Happy Valley, Top Creative Education Hub啟蒙教育大樓 and InNordics have jointly established the first Nordic Education Hub in Hong Kong, with the full support of the consulates and representative offices of the Nordics in Hong Kong and the Nordic Innovation House.

The hub aims at providing Whole-person Nordic Education programs for children aged 3-12.

Combined with the adoption of Nordic Ed-tech, the programs are research-based, developed and designed in the Nordics, supported by rigorous research data from world-class scholars. Learning independence, innovation, collaboration, play-to-learn, and global citizenship are shed light to nurture and build the essential 21st century skills.

Source: Nordic Innovation House – Hong Kong