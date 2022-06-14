Swedish networking channel for Singaporeans who studied there

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore has a message for ex-student of universities in Sweden, and who are now back on home soil in Singapore but missing the connection to their time in the Scandinavian country.

Here’s their invitation:

Have you studied in Sweden and enjoyed your time there?

Read more about how you can maintain a close link to Sweden and be part of a network Swedish Alumni in Singapore!

Join this telegram channel ( https://t.me/+08xWSAOYog80OWNl ) to gain access this exclusive network.

Being part of this network give you access to networking sessions with Swedish companies in Singapore, invites you to Sweden related cultural events and much more!

*Pls Note : This telegram network is open for students who have studied at a university in Singapore!

See you on Telegram!

Source: The Swedish Chamber of Commerce