Nordic Formula expanding to Southeast Asia

Swedish-Norwegian Linda Jørgensen owns the beauty brand Nordic Formula. To expand her products into the global market, Linda is targeting the Asia-Pacific world. And Singapore especially, she reveals in an interview with Expat Living.

Born in Sweden, but lived in Norway for more than 30 years, and is also now a Norwegian citizen, Linda is established with her Norwegian husband – who proposed to her in Singapore – and their two girls. Her oldest daughter even lived in Singapore in 2023 as an exchange student. And she loved it, Linda said. Just like Linda does herself.

Every three months, Linda goes to Singapore to promote her brand. Her favorite thing about the country is the people, she said.

Singapore has her heart

Everybody is so genuinely open-minded and willing to share and support each other. Singapore is a very easy-going city and I love staying here and working here.”

Linda attended beauty school and is a certified skin therapist and aromatherapist. Her aim is to guide people to a healthy skin, and to find formulas to prevent and repair sun damage especially.

In 2024 she expects to further target the professional market in Singapore – and Malaysia.

“We’re working on new developments and the material for an online skin school that will also include digital skin consultations. This will be launched later in the year,” she told Expat Living.

Right now Nordic Formula is available at Auriga Spa at Capella Hotel Singapore, and at Cecilia Westberry Beauty Spa at Tanglin Mall.

Source: Expat Living