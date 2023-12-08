A full Scandinavia is now striking against Tesla

It started with Sweden, where Swedish members of the trade union IF Metall at Tesla workshops have been striking since October. They have been protesting the company’s refusal to adapt the Nordic-style regarding agreements on wages, working hours and holidays. Now the news has spread across the world, as The Star Malaysia reports it too.

Recently Denmark’s largest trade union, 3F Transport, announced a sympathy strike to support the Swedes in their protest. This means Danish dockworkers and drivers refuse to load Tesla equipment on their way to Sweden.

Norway has also joined the blockade – and now Finland too. Finnish AKT Chair, Ismo Kokko, has said that the Nordic transport unions all stand united on this matter.

However, Tesla has refused to implement the Nordic approach and filed lawsuits against the Swedish Transport Agency as well as the postal service. In a Twitter statement, CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, called the strike in Sweden ‘insane.’

But European Transport Federation (ETF), who represents four million transport employees in Europe, also gives its support to the Swedish strikers. ETF said that not only are rights in Sweden at stake, but collective agreements in general.