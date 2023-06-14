Business in Asia / Finland

Nordic VC launches €90M fund for deep tech startups

- by Miabell Mallikka

Nordic VC firm Voima Ventures announced, June 13, its third fund with an initial closing of €90 million and a final target of €120 million, focusing on early-stage “deep tech” startups.

Founded out of Helsinki, Finland, in 2019, Voima Ventures targets startups emerging from university labs and related research institutions. Voima also occasionally delves into later stage investments. Its typical areas include companies working on sustainability, life science and health and other “groundbreaking” technologies.

Voima’s first two funds were launched back in 2019. The latest fund includes capital from the European Investment Fund (EIF), Finland’s Tesi, VTT, Sweden’s Saminvest, and a handful of pension funds, foundations and family offices.

Source: yahoo.com

