Norway and Sweden agrees to set up joint police station against cross-border crimes

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

The Norwegian government announced that Norway and Sweden agreed to set up a joint police station against cross-border crimes on Friday, 27 October 2023.

“We must have control at the border and choke the purse strings of the criminal circles,” said Norway’s Minister of Justice and Public Security Emilie Enger Mehl in a press release.

The selected location for the police station is the Morokulien area which is the national border between Oslo and Karlstad. It is expected to be completed by early 2025, reported Time News.

According to Xinhua, the joint police station will be evenly split across the Norwegian and Swedish territories, with a shared office and communal area bisecting the national boundary.

