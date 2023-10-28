Denmark / General news / Norway

Equinor to participate in first Norway offshore wind auction

Norwegian energy company Equinor announced that it will participate in the first Norway’s offshore wind auction and will submit a proposal for pre-qualification.

“It starts with the pre-qualification and then we will see what happens after that,” said the company’s CEO Anders Opedal.

According to Reuters, the areas on offer include Soerlige Nordsjoe II, an area in shallower waters close to the maritime border with Denmark and the Utsira Nord site suitable for up to 2.25 GW of floating wind, which gain interest from other Europe’s leading developers like Orsted, TotelEnergie, BP, and Shell.

Equinor has formed a consortium with Germany’s RWE (RWEG.DE) for Soerlige Nordsjoe II for 23 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.05 billion), offering 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of capacity.

“At the moment we are working to be as competitive as possible in this,” said Opedal.

The deadline for submitting pre-qualification applications at Soerlige Nordsjoe II is 15 November 2023 while for Utsira Nord, the deadline has been postponed indefinitely to ensure the process will comply with the competition rules of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Source: Reuters

