Vagabond opens Tmall concept store

Swedish footwear brand, Vagabond, has opened an official concept store via Chinese TMall.

The brand states that it’s aiming to expand within the Asian market by launching a selection of its AW23 Collection on the powerful platform.

Vagabond is available in more than 45 markets, including key markets such as North America, the UK and most European countries, but Asia is its big growth target for the Autumn/Winter season.

“It’s a huge step for the firm,” says CEO Anders Odén.

“We see a vast interest in our products from all over the world, and we focus on local market adaptation. Not the least to avoid unnecessary freight for sustainability reasons,” he added.

