Business in Asia / China / Retail & Wholesale / Sweden

Vagabond opens Tmall concept store

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Swedish footwear brand, Vagabond, has opened an official concept store via Chinese TMall.

The brand states that it’s aiming to expand within the Asian market by launching a selection of its AW23 Collection on the powerful platform.

Vagabond is available in more than 45 markets, including key markets such as North America, the UK and most European countries, but Asia is its big growth target for the Autumn/Winter season.

“It’s a huge step for the firm,” says CEO Anders Odén.

“We see a vast interest in our products from all over the world, and we focus on local market adaptation. Not the least to avoid unnecessary freight for sustainability reasons,” he added.

Source: fashionnetwork.com

Related posts:

Acne Studios opens first store in Singapore H&M launches new resale platform to cut fashion waste Marimekko is focusing on Asia after weak first quarter H&M’s CEO is new co-chair of The Fashion Pact

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *