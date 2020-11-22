Norway continues to contribute funds to UNDP Myanmar for recovery suports

On 18 November 2020 the UNDP Myanmar announced that the organization this week would be highlighting the cooperation between Norway and United Nations Development Programme – UNDP.

Norway contributes over 200 million USD to the UNDP yearly, through direct program support and multi-partner trust funds. This includes support to several projects in Myanmar. UNDP and Norway shares the common goal of addressing complex development challenges.

In addition, Norway contributes with core and soft-earmarked funding amounting to 65 million USD in 2020. This flexible funding enables UNDP to respond quickly to emerging crisis, like the Covid-19 pandemic, and build the path to socio-economic recovery.

UNDP has introduced a hashtag for their partners: #PartnersAtCore