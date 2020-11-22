Danish Embassy announced tightened entry regulations to China

The Danish Embassy in Beijing announced on 17 November 2020 that Denmark continues to discourage all non-necessary travels to China as a result of COVID-19. China has initially introduced an entry ban for all non-Chinese citizens.

Please be aware that there are test requirements before entry. For more information about your entry opportunity to China, contact the Chinese Embassy in Copenhagen in connection with entry into China, including Hong Kong and Macao.

Travelers should also be aware that families who are tested positive on entry will be separated during quarantine, including children regardless of age. In case of infection with COVID-19, underage children will be admitted to hospital without parents, and you will be informed about the child’s condition as well as the situation via the Chinese authorities.

In such cases, the embassy has very limited opportunities to provide assistance. Read more on the website