Danish man has been killed in the Philippines

A Danish citizen has been shot to death in the Philippines. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to Ekstra Bladet that a Danish citizen has passed away.

According to Bohol Island News, the man was shot in the head. The media outlet also reports that the police are investigating the case.

The crime took place on Tuesday, June 27, in the afternoon local time, in the city of Panglao on the island of the same name. This is according to information brought by Bohol Island News.

The Dane is said to have lived in Panglao.

