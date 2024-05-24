China / General news / Norway

WWF sue Norway for deep-sea mining

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has decided to sue Norway for their plans to initiate deep sea mining in the Arctic Ocean. Norway has explained their plans stating that it is crucial for Europe to be less dependent on China and Russia for resources.

Multiple climate activist has earlier tried to stop the process, but despite this the Norwegian parliament voted in January for being the first country in the world to allow deep-sea mineral exploration on a commercial scale.

WWF has decided to sue due to the unknown ecological and environmental consequences. Furthermore, they refer to the concept of deep-sea mining as “destructive”.

Source: Semafor

 

Related posts:

Third endangered dolphin found dead in Mekong Delta in ten days. WWF raises alarm. Finnish fur industry is facing controversy EU-funded project PANDASIA works on reducing risks of zoonoses spread in Thailand Tiger numbers rise in Kanchanaburi Thailand

About Lærke Kobberup

Lærke Kobberup is a Journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Lærke Kobberup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *