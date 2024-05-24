WWF sue Norway for deep-sea mining

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has decided to sue Norway for their plans to initiate deep sea mining in the Arctic Ocean. Norway has explained their plans stating that it is crucial for Europe to be less dependent on China and Russia for resources.

Multiple climate activist has earlier tried to stop the process, but despite this the Norwegian parliament voted in January for being the first country in the world to allow deep-sea mineral exploration on a commercial scale.

WWF has decided to sue due to the unknown ecological and environmental consequences. Furthermore, they refer to the concept of deep-sea mining as “destructive”.

Source: Semafor