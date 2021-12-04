Export of Norwegian seafood hit new record a month early 

Norwegian seafood exports reached a historic milestone in November with an increase of 28 percent compared to the same month last year, according to the latest data from the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC).

Norway exported seafood worth NOK 12 billion in November and so far this year seafood has been exported for NOK 108.8 billion which breaks the annual record from 2019 of NOK 107.2 billion.

Seafood Council CEO Renate Larsen said: “Although we still have major challenges with the corona pandemic both at home and abroad, we are experiencing a growth in demand compared with November last year. This applies to important species such as salmon, cod, trout, saithe, and king crab.”

According to Paul T. Aandahl, Seafood Analyst with the Norwegian Seafood Council said the strong development in salmon exports continued with a new monthly record in value, especially in Thailand.

“Thailand is a market that is worth highlighting this month. In November, Norway exported salmon worth NOK 145 million, which is a growth of as much as 92 percent. Export volume totaled 2,400 tonnes, an increase of 47 percent compared to the same month last year”, Paul T. Aandahl said.