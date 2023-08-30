International relations / Norway / Vietnam

Norwegian Ambassador meets with Minister of Environment and Natural Resources of Vietnam

Norway’s Ambassador, Hilde Solbakken and the Minister of Environment and Natural Resources (MONRE) of Vietnam, Dang Quoc Khanh. 

Norway’s Ambassador, Hilde Solbakken, recently met with the Minister of Environment and Natural Resources (MONRE) of Vietnam, Dang Quoc Khanh.

Both parties discussed several areas including climate change adaptation, green energy transition, protection of the environment including oceans, plastic pollution, and promoting circular economy.

Also, the meeting was joined by Jacques-Etienne Michel, Country Manager of Equinor in Vietnam and Tove Andersen, TOMRA CEO.

According to the Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi Facebook, all parties reaffirmed their strong commitment to continue their close collaborations with the Vietnam’s government and the MONRE in essential sectors.

Source: https://web.facebook.com/norwayinhanoi/posts/pfbid02deYoDpWCN3NR1RtCr2meuqcG6CvfaKPF8W4tQJbH8GpV4WpQHBJjWkjdx7VLS78yl

