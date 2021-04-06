Sitra will cohost a circular economy discussion at the World Circular Economy Forum

The Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra will host the World Circular Economy Forum + Climate virtually on 15-16 April 2021 together with the Netherlands. The forum aims at drawing attention to the importance of a circular economy in reaching the climate goals.

In WCEF+Climate’s 13 sessions, leaders from different sectors will commit to bold action, scale up their commitments, and share best practices for a just transition to a circular economy. It is an opportunity to join other leaders in paving the way towards a circular economy by 2050, a necessity for climate neutrality.

Speakers of the WCEF+Climate include:

Stientje van Veldhoven , the Netherlands’ Minister of the Environment

, the Netherlands’ Minister of the Environment Jyrki Katainen , President of The Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra

, President of The Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra Sigrid Kaag , the Netherlands’ Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation

, the Netherlands’ Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Patricia Espinosa , Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)

, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Frans Timmermans , first Vice-President of the European Commission

, first Vice-President of the European Commission Jonathan Wilkinson , Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change

, Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change Amina J. Mohammed , Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Group (UNSDG)

, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Group (UNSDG) Frans van Houten , CEO of Royal Philips and Chair of the Platform for Accelerating the Circular Economy (PACE)

, CEO of Royal Philips and Chair of the Platform for Accelerating the Circular Economy (PACE) Carolina Schmidt, Chile’s Minister of the Environment and President of COP25

For interested participants please register here.