Sitra will cohost a circular economy discussion at the World Circular Economy Forum

The Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra will host the World Circular Economy Forum + Climate virtually on 15-16 April 2021 together with the Netherlands. The forum aims at drawing attention to the importance of a circular economy in reaching the climate goals.
In WCEF+Climate’s 13 sessions, leaders from different sectors will commit to bold action, scale up their commitments, and share best practices for a just transition to a circular economy. It is an opportunity to join other leaders in paving the way towards a circular economy by 2050, a necessity for climate neutrality.
Speakers of the WCEF+Climate include:
- Stientje van Veldhoven, the Netherlands’ Minister of the Environment
- Jyrki Katainen, President of The Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra
- Sigrid Kaag, the Netherlands’ Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation
- Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)
- Frans Timmermans, first Vice-President of the European Commission
- Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change
- Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Group (UNSDG)
- Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips and Chair of the Platform for Accelerating the Circular Economy (PACE)
- Carolina Schmidt, Chile’s Minister of the Environment and President of COP25
For interested participants please register here.