Norway’s Kongsberg to deliver Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Unit to China

Kongsberg Maritime, Norwegian technology enterprise, has signed a Letter of Intent with Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore, Chinese shipbuilder, to deliver a large technology package for the BT-220IU Wind Turbine Installation Unit.

The BT-220IU vessel is to be constructed for Norway-based OIM Wind with an expected 2022 delivery. An option of one more identical vessel is also agreed upon.

For this unit, Kongsberg Maritime will deliver its Integrated Solution for Wind Turbine Installation Units and the vessel will be suitable for transporting and installing multiple sets of next- and future-generation wind turbines, and their foundations.

Source: Offshore Engineer