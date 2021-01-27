Chinese-backed Finnish venture of world’s longest undersea rail tunnel back on agenda

The Chinese-backed Finnish venture of building the world’s longest undersea rail tunnel from Helsinki to Tallinn was rejected by the Estonian government last year, but now talks are back on the agenda.

According to BNN Bloomberg, the Estonian incoming government now plans to restart positive talks with Finland. The plan promoted by Finnish entrepreneur Peter Vesterbacka received a promise of $17 billion in funds from China’s Touchstone Capital Partners Ltd. for the project that would span more than 100 kilometers and require the construction of at least one artificial island.

The Estonian Government originally rejected the plan due to long-unresolved concerns including environmental, economic, and safety reasons but are now seeking conversations with Finland on a national level if confirmed by Cabinet, with a vote in Parliament.

The Government of Finland announced last year that there were no plans to back the linking of the two capitals with public funds.