Norwegian ambassadors held Vietnam 2020 ASEAN leadership role meeting

On 13th December 2019, Norway’s Ambassador to ASEAN, Morten Høglund gathered with diplomats from Norwegian Embassies to all ASEAN countries, and senior officials from MFA Oslo for a meeting in Hanoi. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss Norway’s engagement with ASEAN when Vietnam starts chairing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations from January 2020.

Norway is ASEAN’s sectoral dialogue partner and will celebrate the 5th anniversary of partnership with ASEAN in 2020. They are looking forward to an exciting and hectic year of cooperation with ASEAN and Vietnam as the Chair.