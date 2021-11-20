Norwegian ballerina is part of Singapore Ballet Festival live at Esplanade Theatre

To close Season 2021 Dance From Within, Singapore Dance Theatre presents Singapore Ballet Festival live at Esplanade Theatre starring amongst others, Norwegian ballerina Henriette Garcia.

Henriette was born in Oslo, Norway to Filipino parents and her interest in ballet started at an early age. At 6 years she started taking dance lessons with the Jorunn Kirkenærs Ballet school and at the age of 12, she trained for four years at The Norwegian National Ballet School in Oslo.

In 2014, she graduated from Oslo National Academy of the Arts with a BA diploma in Performing Arts and joined the Norwegian National Ballet for their production of Nutcracker by Dinna Bjørn.

Following her performance in the Nutcracker, Henriette moved from Norway to the Philippines and became a full-time company member at Ballet Manila in the Philippines. Here she performed various roles of both corps de ballet and soloist roles under the supervision of Lisa Macuja. In December 2018, she also had the opportunity to work at Tivoli Ballet theater in Copenhagen for the production of Nutcracker in collaboration with Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and choreographed by Peter Bo Bendixen.

Henriette Garcia joined Singapore Dance Theatre as an Artist in January 2019 and has since been part of several impressive performances including Swan Lake in 2019 and Romeo and Juliet in 2020.

Singapore Dance Theatre’s performances for Singapore Ballet Festival are dedicated to the world-renowned international Singaporean choreographer Choo-San Goh, who was the inspiration for the formation of the company.

The festival runs from 10 December to 12 December. Find more information and reserve your tickets here