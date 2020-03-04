Norwegian band A-ha cancels concert in Singapore

The Norwegian pop-trio A-ha, famous for their songs Take on Me and Stay on These Roads, has cancelled their concert on 21 March 2020 in Singapore. The concert would have been their first in the Asian country.

The cancellation is due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, according to a statement made by the organizers of the concert Singapore Turf Club, Warner Music Singapore and Mode Productions.

“The decision was made “to ensure the safety and health of fans, artists, audience and staff remain our top priority during this crucial period,” says the group of companies involved.

The fans who have purchased tickets will receive full refunds through the ticketing agency Sistic.

Source: The Straits Times