Singapore and Denmark teams up to promote sustainable infrastructure in Asia

In late February, an agreement between the Singaporean firm Infrastructure Asia and the Danish credit facility Danida Sustainable Infrastructure Finance was signed. The agreement aims ‘to boost the financing of sustainable infrastructure’, according to a statement by the Danish Embassy in Singapore.

“Singapore is a natural partner for Denmark to promote sustainable infrastructure in Asia with. The country has a strong focus on developing environmental governance and sustainable financing. I hope the collaboration between Danida Sustainable Infrastructure Finance and Infrastructure Asia contribute to catalyzing green infrastructural developments in Asia,” says the current ambassador of Denmark in Singapore, Dorte Bech Vizard.

A key aspect of the partnership will be sharing and exchanging the expertise, solutions and practices by the Danish and Singaporean companies.

“Infrastructure Asia welcomes this collaboration with Danida Sustainable Infrastructure Finance to better enable regional infrastructure development. We are happy to leverage solutions from Danida to create more bankable project opportunities, especially for Singapore-based companies as well as our international partners,” says Seth Tan, Executive Director, Infrastructure Asia.

Danida Sustainable Infrastructure Finance was established in 1993 (then called Mixed Credits).

Source: The Danish Embassy in Singapore