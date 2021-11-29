Norwegian Consulate General in Guangzhou is looking for an Advisor

Would you like to work as part of a team promoting Norway in Guangzhou? The Norwegian Consulate General in Guangzhou is a small Consulate General with a dynamic team of 14 persons, covering a broad range of issues within the four provinces Guangdong, Fujian, Guangxi, and Hainan.

The Norwegian Consulate General in Guangzhou is now recruiting a one-year temporary adviser position (full time), with the possibility for extension.

The Norwegian Consulate General is looking for a new colleague with an academic degree (preferably a master’s degree), who is creative, analytical, flexible, self-driven, and who enjoys working in a fast-moving environment.

You must have a vast knowledge of South China, intercultural understanding and good analytic and communication skills, be efficient, flexible, service-minded, and fluent in English. Fluent command of written and spoken Scandinavian language would be a strong asset. Command of Chinese is an asset.

