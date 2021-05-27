Norwegian Crayon officially launch AI practice in the Asia Pacific

The Norwegian IT consultancy firm Crayon has officially launched its AI practice in the Asia Pacific with the opening of the company’s new AI Centre of Excellence in Singapore, Channel Asia reports.

Crayon opened offices in Singapore in 2014 and the company started building its Asia Pacific AI Centre of Excellence in 2018. The Singapore-based center is designed to provide end-to-end delivery service, from data assessment to AI model deployment and management in production to clients across several sectors and industries.

The Norwegian IT consultancy firm has invested heavily in developing its competencies in the Asia Pacific region and according to Melissa Mulholland, CEO of Crayon, there is so much power in innovation to drive the greater good and the company is excited to leverage its global success in data and AI to benefit the Asia Pacific region.

To Channel Asia, Crayon Asia Pacific senior vice president Rhonda Robati said, “As we continue to guide our customers on their cloud journey, the promise of advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning becomes more than just a vision, but something that can be realized.

“Therefore, we believe that now is the right time for Crayon to establish this Centre of Excellence to share our global expertise in these innovative technologies with our customers in the Asia Pacific region,” she added.

Crayon’s new center is supported by Microsoft and according to the company, it is a move that strengthens both companies’ long-term partnership.

Last month Crayon also partnered with ULPA, a cloud, connectivity, and managed services provider (MSP) in the Philippines to deliver intelligent cloud solutions to the Philippine market.