Norwegian Cruise Line targets beginning of 2022 for Asia Cruises

According to president and CEO of the Norwegian Cruise Line brand Harry Sommer, the cruise line is hoping to be back sailing around Asia at the beginning of next year.

Speaking at a press conference in Seattle ahead of the Norwegian Encore’s first cruise to Alaska, Harry Sommer said that although Asia is a bit challenging because the countries are in different phases of vaccine rollouts, there is positive progress in countries such as Singapore and Japan.

“We are hoping we can cruise in that region at the end of January or February,” he said, adding that Norwegian Cruise Line sees a plan to start there.

Source: Cruise Industry News