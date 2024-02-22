Norwegian salmon farm prepares for first harvest in China

The Norwegian company Nordic Aqua Partners prepares for their first harvest in their land-based salmon farm in Gaotang, Ningbo in eastern China. According to the company, the test slaughter produced “excellent results”. The test harvest was of fish with a live weight of 5kg. The fish earmarked for commercial harvest will be slaughtered later in March and will have a weight of 4,6kg.

The farm reports food operational performance in the fourth quarter, as the first phase of construction work has been completed according to both plan and budget. According to the company, the biological performance of the fish is good for all batches and the fish show strong growth and a low mortality rate.

Nordic Aqua Partners’ fish farm expects to increase capacity in three phases from 4,000 to 8,000 to finally 20,000 tonnes. The harvest volume for 2024 is expected to be at 3,400 tonnes.