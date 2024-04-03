Denmark / General news / Taiwan

Earthquake in Taiwan is the strongest in 25 years

- by Lærke Kobberup

This morning, 3 April 2024, at around 8 am the biggest earthquake in 25 years rocked Taiwan. So far seven people have been reported dead while more than 700 has been injured. According to Reuters there is 77 people trapped in tunnels and collapsed buildings waiting to be rescued.

The reporting of the magnitude of the earthquake varies from 7 to 7.5 in magnitude. Reuters states that the magnitude was 7.2.

The Danish foreign correspondent Alexander Sjöberg was in the middle of breakfast with his children when the earthquake happened, and he stated the following to the Danish media Ekstra Bladet:

“Earthquakes are relatively common here, so in the beginning i just remained seated. But this was something different. Everything moved from side to side. Plants started to fall off the shelves,” he explains to Ekstra Bladet.

The earthquake has also led to a tsunami warning for Japan and the Philippines.

Source: Reuters, Ekstra Bladet and Bangkok Post

 

