Ørsted is offering 8 scholarships for Taiwanese students to study wind energy in Taiwan or abroad

You have ideas and ambitions within offshore wind? Here is your chance.

Global leading offshore wind company Ørsted is offering 8 scholarships for Taiwanese students of wind energy, studying in Taiwan or abroad.

The scholarships offer students the opportunity to pursue ideas within, or related to, offshore wind energy, by supporting undergraduates, graduates and PhD students with up to NTD400,000. In addition, the scholarship winners will be assigned mentors from Ørsted, to have one-on-one research study, networking and exchange of knowledge.

The program is supported by the Trade Council of Denmark, Taipei.

The deadline for application is extended to 22 February 2021. Taiwanese students, around the world, and within all fields of study, are invited to apply. More details can be found here