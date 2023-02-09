Pattaya bridge club thrives thanks to Scandinavians

The revival of tourism in Thailand’s seaside has boosted Pattaya bridge club.

The club, that now has more than 30 players, meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 12.30 pm, and is popular with tourists as well as long-term expats.

Chairman Jeremy Watson said, “We have a loyal base of supporters all year round, but there’s an increasing number of snowbirds from northern Europe who seeks to escape the icy temperatures.”

Bridge was introduced into Thailand by King Rama VI. The country has been an international competition venue since the 1940s.

Source: pattayamail.com