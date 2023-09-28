Philippines wins bronze medals in Danish robotics tournament

The Philippine National Robotics student team won bronze medals at the World Robotics Olympiad Friendship Invitational (WRO) tournament held in Denmark from 21 to 24 September 2023.

At the elementary level for ‘Future Innovators,’ Sabina Lim and Genenyl Canlas from DepEd’s Special Education for the Gifted (SpEd-G) of Olongapo City took the bronze medal.

Furthermore, the Philippine team, represented by Aaron James Amar, Andrea Luz Guevarra and Daniella Angela De Guzman from the Dr. Yanga Colleges, Inc. (Bulacan), demonstrated their ‘exceptional capabilities at the Senior High School level, securing an impressive third place and bronze medal,’ the Philippine Embassy in Denmark writes in their Facebook post, congratulating the Filipino triumph.