Philippines wins bronze medals in Danish robotics tournament

- by Sofie Rønnelund
DepEd Tayo Special Education Center for the Gifted-Kalayaan
The proud winners. Photo: DepEd Tayo Special Education Center for the Gifted-Kalayaan/Facebook

The Philippine National Robotics student team won bronze medals at the World Robotics Olympiad Friendship Invitational (WRO) tournament held in Denmark from 21 to 24 September 2023.

At the elementary level for ‘Future Innovators,’ Sabina Lim and Genenyl Canlas from DepEd’s Special Education for the Gifted (SpEd-G) of Olongapo City took the bronze medal.

Furthermore, the Philippine team, represented by Aaron James Amar, Andrea Luz Guevarra and Daniella Angela De Guzman from the Dr. Yanga Colleges, Inc. (Bulacan), demonstrated their ‘exceptional capabilities at the Senior High School level, securing an impressive third place and bronze medal,’ the Philippine Embassy in Denmark writes in their Facebook post, congratulating the Filipino triumph.

“The victory of the robotics team at the World Robot Olympiad is a proud moment for the Philippines. We are delighted that these Filipino students have proven that we have what it takes to be a frontrunner in the field of robotics,” Philippine Ambassador to Denmark Leo-Herrera Lim said.

Odense was the city hosting the tournament and is also considered a hotspot for robotics in Denmark. On the website of WRO, they stress how Odense is investing massively in robotics education for all school children in the municipality. And that WRO was established to inspire young students to take an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics and thus pursue a career within this field.

Source: Philippine Embassy in Denmark and WRO

