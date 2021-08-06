Embassy of Philippines in Denmark share Filipino Pride

In line with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of friendly relations between the Philippines and Denmark, the Philippine Embassy in Denmark is featuring stories of Filipino Pride in Denmark, the Faroe Islands, and Greenland.

The stories aim at inspiring and sharing Filipino Pride in Denmark.

“More than inspiring, their wonderful stories buttress the strong foundations of our bilateral relations. Our Pride”, the Philippine Embassy writes.

Below is a feature of Siegfreid Alain F. Jael who moved to Denmark with his Danish wife and their children in the middle of the pandemic. He thought the move would be smooth but it was not.

New stories are featured every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday here.