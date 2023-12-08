It will now be illegal to burn religious texts in Denmark

It is official. It will no longer be legal to burn the Quran or other religious texts in Denmark. A new law was passed in parliament on 7 December, 2023, stating that it will be illegzl to desecrate any holy text. This decision comes after a long period of public desecrations of the Quran in the country, which has spiked discussions.

Denmark has abroad been perceived as a place which facilitates insults of cultures, religions and traditions of other countries. The purpose of the new law is to counter “a systematic mockery” which also has contributed to intensifying the threat of terrorism in Denmark, according to the Justice Ministry.

“We must protect the security of Denmark and Danes,” Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said.

“That is why it is important that we now get better protection against the systematic desecrations we have seen for a long time.”

Not everybody is a fan

But despite the 94-77 vote in parliament – not all politicians are keen on the new law. Karina Lorentzen from Socialist People’s Party stressed rhetorically, if other countries like Iran would change its legislation because Denmark feels offended by something they could do.

“The answer is no,” she concluded herself.

Inger Støjberg, from the party Denmark Democrats, known as the ‘anti-immigration’ party, said the new law was ‘a bowing down to Islam and countries that don’t share Denmark’s set of values.’

However, one of Denmark’s biggest values is the freedom of expression. But iman Ossama Elsaadi said one can still have this right with the new law.

“You may express yourself as you wish, but not in such a way that you destroy other people’s lives,” he stressed.

Violating the new law will cause fines or up to two years in prison. Before it takes effect, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe needs to formally sign it. Which is expected to happen later this month.

Source: Daily Independent