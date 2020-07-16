Recovery of lost Danish citizenship

Danes who previously had to give up their Danish citizenship when they acquired citizenship in another country have had 5 years to apply for the recovery of their lost Danish citizenship. This deadline expires on August 31 this year.

Danes Worldwide is working to extend this deadline and has in this connection had contact with a number of members of the Danish Parliament. The preliminary indications are positive, but the extension will not be on the agenda until the Parliament reopens on the first Tuesday in October. So the window closes on August 31 this year.

If you know of any parents that may not be aware that they should act now on behalf of their minor children in their best interest when they grow up, feel free to remind them. You can read more about recovery here: https://www.danes.dk/generhvervelse/

If you need help with the application, members of Danes Worldwide can contact the legal advice at jura@danes.dk. Please use subject line “Re.: generhvervelse af statsborgerskab”.