Jotun Philippines received ISO certificates

Jotun Philippines is a local subsidiary of Jotun A/S, one of the world’s top producers of paints and coatings based in Norway. The company was recently awarded ISO (International Organization for Standardization) certifications for the following – 14001:2015 Environmental Management Systems, 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems and 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems.

The certifications have been achieved in just two years after the inauguration of its modern manufacturing plant in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

“The Philippine market is important for us,” Stamatis Solomokos, General Manager of Jotun Philippines Inc. said.

“We see good growth prospects in the future especially with the steady increase of investments in business areas where Jotun is relevant such as infrastructure, energy and marine. These certifications is further proof that the firm is serious in upgrading its already globally acclaimed facilities, plants and business processes to world’s best standards and practices.”

The local certifications were part of Jotun’s global certification initiative, awarded by Intertek, a global leader in quality assurance testing.

Jotun is a Norwegian multinational, privately-owned paint company incorporated in 1926. The company has 40 production facilities in 24 countries, 62 companies in 45 countries and is represented in over 100 countries around the world. In the Philippines, it started through an agent in 1987 then became a branch office of Singapore operations in 2004. Jotun Philippines Inc. became fully operational in 2011 with offices in Sucat, Paranaque and in Mandaue, Cebu. In 2013, it made a bold decision to invest in local production. Construction of the first manufacturing plant started in 2016 and was inaugurated November 2017. The inaugural event was graced by Her royalty Princess Martha Louise of Norway and top officials of Jotun A/S including the owner/Chairman of the Board, Odd Gleditsch D.Y.