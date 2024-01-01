Red Sea unrest continues: Mærsk ship hit by missile

A missile fired from the Houthi-controlled areas hit a Singapore-flagged container ship. A ship, which is owned by the Danish Mærsk shipping company.

The ship, called MAERSK HANGZHOU, called two of the US patrolling Navy ‘Destroyers’ for help when under the attack. No injuries have been reported. And the attacked vessel was considered ‘seaworthy’ to continue.

“The crew is reported safe and sound,” Maersk wrote in a written statement to TV2.

It is not yet clear what kind of missile struck the MAERSK HANGZHOU. But it was followed by additional missile attacks from Houthi-controlled areas. And US Centcom announced it being the 23rd illegal attack launched on international forces, and cited that the responding Navy ships destroyed two Houthi-fired anti-ship ballistic missiles.

And Denmark is ready to step in. The Danish government announced on Friday that it will deploy a Danish frigate in the Red Sea as part of a US-led effort to protect international shipping.

“The stronger the international community reacts, the greater the hope that the Houthis will cease their activities. If that is not enough, then we have a different situation,” said Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

Source: Warrior Maven