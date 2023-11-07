Richard Winkler – a Swedish artist’s journey in plaster and paint in Bali

The story of the well-renowned Swedish artist, Richard Winkler, seems almost predestined, as he found love with his Indonesian pen pal and embarked on a creative journey in the tropical paradise of Bali. His vibrant work bears a distinct Balinese influence. Reflecting the beauty of the island that has become his muse.

For 26 years, he has called this famous tropical paradise home. Crafting paintings and sculptures that transcend the boundaries of traditional forms. His journey from Sweden to the bustling streets of Bali is a tale of love, artistic passion, intuition, and the magical influence of an island that breathes life into his creations.

The pull of love

Back in the 80s, pen-pal correspondence was a common way to connect with friends around the world while improving your English skills. A practice that has now been replaced by online platforms and social media.

“The reason I moved to Bali is a long story that traces back to my secondary school days. During those years, students could have pen-pals from all over the world. This was before the digital age,” Richard shares with a genuine laugh.

When Richard as a kid signed up for the pen-pal program, little did he know, that this would lead him to his future wife, Regine.

“In this pre-digital era, you had to select the countries you wanted to correspond with by ticking a box. I had always been passionate about nature, so I chose countries like Australia and New Zealand. Then, I stumbled upon Indonesia after finishing a book about Swedes exploring the jungles of Sumatra in the 1950s. Intrigued by their adventures, I ticked Indonesia as well. That is how I initially met my wife,” the artist shares.

After falling in love during a visit to Sri Lanka, they decided to give their love a chance and move somewhere together in Indonesia. Choosing between Ubud in Bali and Yogyakarta in Java, Richard and Regine decided to settle down in Bali. Drawn by its thriving arts and culture scene. Richard, an art director with a lifelong passion for sketching and drawing, decided to explore his passion fulltime. He quickly found common ground with his own artistic style in collaboration with the nature surrounding him. His paintings, often centered around the human body, started incorporating Balinese elements like rice fields, mountains, and the local people engaging in their daily activities.

Finding home in Bali

Armed with curiosity and determination, Richard embarked on a life-changing journey. Leaving behind job-security, his studio and the familiar surroundings in Sweden.

At first the couple settled down in Kuta due to Regine’s job. But the tourist hub of Kuta felt foreign and unwelcoming to Richard and therefore prompted the couple to seek a more authentic experience, which they found in Ubud. Amidst the lush greenery of the jungle, Richard found his sanctuary. The traditional house they rented became a canvas for his creativity. A space where his artistic visions could flourish.

“It was truly fantastic to begin our Bali journey in Ubud. We were literally immersed in the heart of the jungle. Surrounded by the traditional life. Ubud radiate the spirit of Bali, with its many ceremonies and the nature. Those years gave me a true understanding of Bali and the islands traditional way of life as well as its unique charm,” Richard says with affection in his voice.

From Ubud to Sanur

Bali, with its enchanting landscapes and vibrant energy, had become the perfect canvas for Richard’s creations. Immersed in the island’s unique rhythm, he found the freedom to explore his art fully in Ubud.

“When I first arrived, I was surprised to see that the scenes I had previously painted – like women bathing in rivers and lakes, mirrored the daily life of the local people. This way of living resonated with my earlier artistic expressions,” Richard explains.

“I also think that this unforeseen connection and inspiration, has played a significant role in my positive feedback among Indonesian collectors. They could probably identify elements that has felt familiar and therefore fostered a sense of recognition and appreciation for my work,” he adds about his journey towards success.

The couple lived in the heart of Ubud for nine years before their life took a new turn with the arrival of their daughter, which led them to Sanur. Initially skeptical about settling in what seemed like a bustling beach-town, they stumbled upon a hidden gem, that would become their haven. In a leap of faith, they purchased the house, that would not only become their home, but the Swedes artistic sanctuary and showroom.

From paint to plaster

Richard’s artistic journey has evolved as he has explored various forms. Starting initially as a painter back in Sweden, not only has his art transformed from mainly abstract to more figurative, he has also incorporated sculptures into his work. His commitment to both art forms becomes evident, as you look around his house in Sanur, that manages to showcase his art in an aesthetic and beautiful way.

“I get to keep one of the sculptures, which I then showcase here around the house. It’s different from the paintings, because there are created five sculptures based on every prototype I make. With paintings, you usually make just one and then it goes to the collector, so I don’t have that many paintings hanging here, even though I’ve recently been more focused on painting.”

While he still paints, his sculptures have now become a natural extension of his three-dimensional vision, as he sought to translate his figures into touchable forms.

Feeling the forms

“It was around 2009, when we got this house, which gave me some space, I started working with sculptures on the side. Because working with sculptures is quite dusty and dirty. So, I have to keep it separate from my painting area. But sculpting was something I had wanted to do for a long time because my paintings already have a sculptural quality to them; they are very three-dimensional. I always wondered how they would look if I could touch and turn them around.”

Through the creative process starting with plaster, Richard is manually shaping sculptures that capture the essence of life. The plaster originals, embodying his artistic vision, afterwards serve as the foundation for a form that are transformed into robust bronze sculptures through a complicated casting process. Each original plaster figure spawns five unique bronze pieces, creating a limited series.

“I consider the sculptures an extension of my work. It wasn’t a difficult step, as they complement each other. When I work with sculptures, I gain specific input and inspiration for my paintings, and I’ve always enjoyed seeing paintings and sculptures together in exhibitions. It has been a dream of mine to exhibit both together.”

The Balinese connection – a network of creativity

One of the most striking aspects of the artist’s Bali journey is the synergy between his work and the Balinese community. From chance encounters to purposeful collaborations, Bali introduced him to a network of fellow artists, collectors and enthusiasts. These interactions not only enriched his artistic journey but also deepened his understanding of the island’s soul.

“I collaborate with one gallery now that represent me. An Indonesian gallery. After several years in Bali, the dealer found me and trusted my work enough to acquire paintings without seeing them first. We’ve been exclusively collaborating since. The gallery showcasing my art in Jakarta and at prominent events like the Singapore Art Fair. His trust and commitment has transformed our partnership into a success.”

The narrative highlights the artist’s progression in the art world and his strategy for building an art career in Bali and beyond. He shares insights into the art market in Indonesia, which is driven by wealthy collectors, both local and international.

“The collectors are primarily affluent Indonesians, predominantly from Jakarta, but also from Central Java, Surabaya, and other regions. Additionally, we have buyers located around Southeast Asia, including Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan and occasionally from other parts of the world. However, the majority of our clients are Indonesians,” Richard explains.

A journey of artistic transformation

Richards journey from Sweden to Bali is a testament to the power of intuition, determination and creativity. In Bali, he found more than a home; he discovered a sanctuary where his sculptures breathe, and his paintings come alive. With each creation, he pays homage to the island’s spirit.

The narrative offers a unique insight into the life of an artist who dared to take a change on love and follow his dreams, and thereby found inspiration in the cultural and artistic richness of Bali. Ultimately thriving in the vibrant art scene of Indonesia.

www.richardwinkler.com

Jakarta expo November 2023