Royal Norwegian Embassy visits Digi in Kuala Lumpur

The Royal Norwegian Embassy’s website in Malaysia today said that they had visited the offices of Digi, the third-largest mobile operator in Malaysia which is partially owned by Telenor, the Norwegian telecoms giant.

“Last week, the embassy visited Digi. It was interesting to learn more about the company and future projects!

Being partly owned by Telenor, the company embodies many aspects of Scandinavian work culture and a sharp focus on sustainability. We learned about the future of 5G and digitalization, which is set to contribute to Malaysia’s growth and prosperity in the years to come.

“Many thanks to Digi for welcoming us at “D’House.”

