Sweden’s Ambassador to the Philippines states that Swedes prefer Thailand

Annika Thunborg, Ambassador of Sweden to the Philippines, recently stated in an interview, that Swedes prefer Thailand as their top tropical travel destination.

The Ambassador said that the Philippines has a high potential to attract more Swedish tourists, but the country has to add air access and work on developing the tourism sector.

“Thailand has a very developed tourism industry. There are several direct flights from different Swedish cities to Bangkok,” said Thunborg. She added that it’s easier for Nordic tourists to go to the islands in Thailand from the capital Bangkok, due to the many available flights.

According to the Ambassador, the Philippines has everything that most Swedes are looking for, like diving, beautiful beaches and underwater life, but the problem is accessibility.

“It would not be difficult for the Philippines to attract Swedish tourists if basic infrastructure such as direct flight connections to the islands were in place.”

The Ambassador then enhanced the importance of implementing a sustainability systems, since anything that has to do with sustainability is attractive for Nordic tourists.

From January to December 2020 there were a total of 6,996 Swedes visiting the Philippines. The number dropped to 508 in 2021.

Source: philstar.com