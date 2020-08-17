ScandMedia intensifies social media presence

ScandMedia has launched the start of a long term project to intensify the company’s presence on social media.

In charge of this initiative is Monica Moller, the youngest of the two daughters of ScandMedia’s founder Gregers Moller. Monica Moller is a social media marketing specialist and apart from increasing ScandMedia’s own social media presence, she is also in charge of offering her unique talent in this field as a service to clients of ScandMedia.

The start of the project is a series of product photos that shows the variety of the products offered by ScandMedia. At the same time, a short video was produced, explaining the many years of service which ScandMedia has offered.